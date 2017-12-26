Raiders' Amari Cooper: Playing Week 16

Cooper (ankle) is listed as active Monday at Philadelphia.

Cooper has missed two of the past three games due to a left ankle injury. Here's to hope he lasts longer than his last appearance Week 14 at Kansas City, where he was blanked on 15 offensive snaps. If so, Cooper could strike against an Eagles defense that has given up 182 receiving yards per game and six touchdown catches to wideouts over the last three outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories