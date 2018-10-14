Raiders' Amari Cooper: Possible trade?
The Raiders and coach Jon Gruden might want to trade away Cooper and teammate Karl Joseph, Fox's Jay Glazer reports.
Glazer continued that the Raiders are being more aggressive about peddling Joseph than Cooper, but it's eye-opening that Gruden isn't done cleaning house.
