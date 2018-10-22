Raiders' Amari Cooper: Practicing Monday
Cooper (concussion) is on the field for Monday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cooper suffered his concussion prior to a Week 7 bye, giving him 14 days to get ready for Oakland's next game. His presence at practice Monday is a good sin for his availability ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Colts, but it won't do anything to halt the rumors about a possible trade. Oakland won't release an official injury report until Wednesday afternoon.
