Raiders' Amari Cooper: Primed for 'focal' role

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that Cooper will be "the focal point" of the team's offense in 2018, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "He has tremendous quickness. He's smart, versatile and he's a gamer," Gruden said of Cooper. "He likes the bright lights, and he'll be the headliner in our offense."

During Cooper's first three NFL seasons, he and Michael Crabtree have largely acted as co-No. 1 receivers with both players tallying similar statistics, but Gruden's comments suggest the target share could tilt much more favorably in Cooper's direction during the upcoming campaign. While the Raiders plan to retain Crabtree in 2018, he'll turn 31 in September and is bound for free agency next spring, so the Raiders have plenty incentive to ensure that Cooper is up for handling heavier volume in the passing game. The prospect of increased targets -- even if starting quarterback Derek Carr fails to show much progression under Gruden's tutelage -- makes Cooper an appealing commodity coming off a disappointing season in which he supplied 48 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.