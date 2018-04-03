Raiders' Amari Cooper: Primed for No. 1 role

Raiders coach Jon Gruden recently compared Cooper to Tim Brown, saying he expects the 23-year-old wideout to be "the main vein of our passing offense", Scott Bair of NBC Bay Area reports. "[Cooper] has to get healthy and stay healthy," Gruden said. "We need him to be the player he was the first two years. I've said it earlier. We're going to make him the main vein of our passing offense and move him around a lot."

Gruden was talking up Cooper in a similar manner back in February before the team swapped out Michael Crabtree for Jordy Nelson. The continued praise hints that Nelson will be a clear No. 2 to Cooper's No. 1, with the 2015 first-round pick likely noticing an uptick on his career marks of 4.4 catches and 7.8 targets per game. Crabtree led the team in targets each of the past three seasons, holding a slight advantage over Cooper every year. Even if the increased role doesn't come to fruition in a major way, Cooper at least figures to bounce back from a nightmare, injury-plagued 2017 campaign. On a less optimistic note, Gruden's comments do hint that the young wideout has dealt with some lingering effects from last year's ankle injury this offseason, though there hasn't been any report of surgery or a major rehab process.