Raiders' Amari Cooper: Questionable for Sunday
Cooper (ankle) was a limited participant at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
A non-participant the previous two days, Cooper seemed to be in danger of getting ruled out for Week 14 on Friday's injury report. He instead returned to practice, potentially setting up a game-time decision on his status ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff. No longer subject to the concussion protocol, Cooper is merely battling an ankle sprain, albeit a fairly serious one. He'll have a prime matchup if he's able to play, squaring off with the same Kansas City defense that he roasted for 210 yards and two scores back in Week 7. It's also worth noting that the Jets' Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse both went over 100 yards against the Chiefs last week, and top cornerback Marcus Peters is suspended for Sunday's contest.
