Raiders' Amari Cooper: Re-injures ankle

Cooper, who missed the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Giants, re-injured his left ankle during Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs and is questionable to return, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Cooper's potential availability for the remainder of Sunday's game is still uncertain, but the starting wide receiver was seen alone on the bench without his helmet prior to halftime. If Cooper is ultimately held out, which may be the likely scenario at this point, Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson could be in line for additional targets from quarterback Derek Carr.