Raiders' Amari Cooper: Rebounds with 10 catches in loss
Cooper caught all 10 of his targets for 116 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to Denver.
Cooper wasn't targeted until the Raiders' fourth and final drive of the opening quarter but connected with David Carr for two quick strikes on a drive that would lead to Oakland's second field goal of the day. In the third period, Cooper caught deep balls for gains of 20 and 30 yards to set up a Seth Roberts touchdown grab. The 24-year-old has not found the end zone himself yet, however, and will try to remedy that Week 3 at Miami.
