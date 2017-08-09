Raiders' Amari Cooper: Remains absent
Cooper (leg) isn't practicing Wednesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bothered by the injury since at least last Tuesday, the third-year wideout seemingly hasn't practiced at all since Thursday, making him unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against Arizona. The Raiders have avoided commenting on Cooper's injury, but there's been nothing from the media suggesting it's serious.
