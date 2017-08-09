Play

Raiders' Amari Cooper: Remains absent

Cooper (leg) isn't practicing Wednesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bothered by the injury since at least last Tuesday, the third-year wideout seemingly hasn't practiced at all since Thursday, making him unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against Arizona. The Raiders have avoided commenting on Cooper's injury, but there's been nothing from the media suggesting it's serious.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories