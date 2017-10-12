Raiders' Amari Cooper: Remains limited at practice

Cooper (knee) remained limited at Thursday's practice.

So far there's nothing to suggest that Cooper is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Chargers, but back-to-back limited practice sessions leave open the possibility that the Raiders could list the wideout as questionable for the contest. Cooper has had three straight quiet games, making him a hard player to trust in fantasy lineups this week. Working in his favor though is that starting quarterback Derek Carr appears on track to return to action Sunday.