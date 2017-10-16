Raiders' Amari Cooper: Remains quiet in Week 6

Cooper caught five passes for 28 yards on six targets during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Cooper tied his season high in catches with five during the Raiders' Week 6 loss, but he averaged just 5.6 yards per reception and has failed to find the end zone since Week 1. Fellow receiver MIchael Crabtree vultured his fifth touchdown of the season on Sunday, continuing his run as Oakland's safer fantasy option in the passing game. Cooper will look to end his slump Thursday versus the Chiefs, who just gave up 155 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions to the Steelers' Antonio Brown.