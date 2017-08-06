Raiders' Amari Cooper: Remains sidelined Sunday
Cooper (leg) remained sidelined Sunday, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.
Sunday included, Cooper has missed three of the past four practices due to an undisclosed injury to his left leg. The Raiders have Monday off, so we'll check back in on the Alabama product Tuesday.
