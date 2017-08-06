Raiders' Amari Cooper: Remains sidelined Sunday

Cooper (leg) remained sidelined Sunday, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.

Sunday included, Cooper has missed three of the past four practices due to an undisclosed injury to his left leg. The Raiders have Monday off, so we'll check back in on the Alabama product Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories