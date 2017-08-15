Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to field Tuesday
Cooper (leg) returned to practice Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
After missing six straight practices, Cooper was back on the field Tuesday, and while the Raiders' starting wideout sported a compression sleeve over his left leg, Gehlken encouragingly relayed that in his return "Amari Cooper look(ed) like Amari Cooper." Given his current lofty ADP, getting a proper return on investment for Cooper -- who's on the heels of a 2016 season in which he caught 83 passes (on 132 targets) for 1,153 yards and five touchdowns -- hinges on his ability to find the end zone more often, a plausible outcome tied to quarterback Derek Carr's continued development.
