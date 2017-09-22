Play

Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice

Cooper (knee) is no longer on the Raiders' Week 3 injury report after returning to a full practice Friday.

Through two games, Cooper has hauled in nine of his 18 targets for 95 yards and a TD. Cooper, who is entrenched as a starter for the Raiders opposite fellow wideout Michael Crabtree, will take aim Sunday night at a Washington secondary led by Josh Norman.

