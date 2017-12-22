Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to limited practice Friday
Cooper (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Friday.
We'll circle back on Cooper's status Saturday, but the Raiders are hopeful that the wideout will be able to play Monday night against the Eagles. Cooper has just one catch to his credit since Nov. 19, but if he's able to suit up Week 16, his return would provide the Raiders' passing offense with a boost, while potentially opening things up for fellow wideout Michael Crabtree and tight end Jared Cook (wrist).
