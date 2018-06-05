Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to OTAs

Cooper (hamstring) retook the field during Tuesday's OTA session, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Cooper had been sidelined since the first day of OTAs on May 22 because of the hamstring issue, but it appears he has cleared enough hurdles that the team will allow the fourth-year wideout to retake the field. Coming off a career-worst output (48 receptions, 680 receiving yards) during 2017, Cooper hopes to return to the forefront in 2018. If he can stay healthy, there's no reason the wideout -- entering his age-24 season -- shouldn't challenge the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards for the third time.

