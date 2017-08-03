Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to practice Thursday

Cooper returned to practice Thursday after missing Tuesday's session with an undisclosed injury, Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News Group reports.

As expected, Cooper's injury warranted minimal concern and the Raiders' off day on Wednesday was enough time for the receiver to heal. During his absence, Cordarrelle Patterson saw an increased workload with the first team, but Cooper's availability figures to limit Patterson's involvement once again.

