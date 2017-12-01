Raiders' Amari Cooper: Ruled out against Giants on Sunday
Cooper (concussion/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
With Michael Crabtree set to serve a one-game suspension Sunday, Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton will head the Raiders' Week 13 wideout corps. Meanwhile, Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News suggests that tight end Jared Cook has a chance to be a big factor in the Raiders' passing attack this weekend, considering the Giants' struggles this season in containing opposing tight ends.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Absent from practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Fails to practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Dealing with concussion, ankle sprain•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Scores garbage-time TD•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.