Raiders' Amari Cooper: Ruled out against Giants on Sunday

Cooper (concussion/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

With Michael Crabtree set to serve a one-game suspension Sunday, Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton will head the Raiders' Week 13 wideout corps. Meanwhile, Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News suggests that tight end Jared Cook has a chance to be a big factor in the Raiders' passing attack this weekend, considering the Giants' struggles this season in containing opposing tight ends.