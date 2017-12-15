Raiders' Amari Cooper: Ruled out for Sunday night's contest

Cooper (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

With Cooper out of the mix this weekend, the likes of Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton figure to be more involved in the Oakland attack Sunday, but fellow starting wideout Michael Crabtree and tight end Jared Cook profile as the higher-percentage fantasy options among the team's pass-catchers in Week 15.