Raiders' Amari Cooper: Ruled out for Sunday night's contest
Cooper (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
With Cooper out of the mix this weekend, the likes of Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton figure to be more involved in the Oakland attack Sunday, but fellow starting wideout Michael Crabtree and tight end Jared Cook profile as the higher-percentage fantasy options among the team's pass-catchers in Week 15.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Sitting out another practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Trending toward another absence•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Absent from practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Re-injures ankle•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Active against Kansas City•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: 'Good chance' to play Sunday vs. Chiefs•
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.