Raiders' Amari Cooper: Ruled out Sunday vs. Cowboys
Cooper (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
With Cooper out of the mix this weekend, the likes of Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton should be more involved in the Oakland passing attack, but fellow starting wideout Michael Crabtree and tight end Jared Cook profile as the higher-percentage fantasy options among the team's pass catchers in Week 15. Though Cooper will be sidelined for the second time in three games with the sprained left knee, the Raiders are hopeful that he'll be ready to contribute over the team's final two contests.
