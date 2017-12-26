Raiders' Amari Cooper: Scores deep touchdown
Cooper caught three of four targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.
Cooper's performance was buoyed by his 63-yard touchdown bomb during the first half, marking his longest play of this season. That play alone allowed Cooper to top 60 yards for just the third time this term. Although an ankle injury has slowed him lately, Cooper's return Monday will presumably leave him available for this weekend's season finale versus the Chargers, but with the Raiders now out of playoff contention, his status may still be worth monitoring.
