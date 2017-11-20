Raiders' Amari Cooper: Scores garbage-time TD Sunday

Cooper caught three of seven pass attempts for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-8 loss to New England.

Cooper wasn't targeted until the second quarter and he ended up with his fewest receptions since Week 5. Still, he salvaged his day by finding the end zone after the game was out of reach. While he has the talent to explode at any time, it will be difficult to rely on the fourth-year pro against Denver in Week 12.