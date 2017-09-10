Raiders' Amari Cooper: Shows power at the goal line

Cooper nabbed five of 13 targets for 62 yards and a score in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Cooper got Oakland on the board early with an eight-yard touchdown catch that featured him being stopped several yard short of the end zone only to spin out, cut up field, and push the pile ahead for the score. It was a nice way to start the season for Cooper, who often put up big numbers without much of a payday in terms of touchdowns last season. Also significant, after narrowly losing out to teammate Michael Crabtree in terms of targets last season, 145 to 132, Cooper saw almost double the action that Crabtree did on Sunday as he was targeted 13 times to Crabtree's seven.