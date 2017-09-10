Raiders' Amari Cooper: Shows power at the goal line
Cooper nabbed five of 13 targets for 62 yards and a score in Sunday's win over the Titans.
Cooper got Oakland on the board early with an eight-yard touchdown catch that featured him being stopped several yard short of the end zone only to spin out, cut up field, and push the pile ahead for the score. It was a nice way to start the season for Cooper, who often put up big numbers without much of a payday in terms of touchdowns last season. Also significant, after narrowly losing out to teammate Michael Crabtree in terms of targets last season, 145 to 132, Cooper saw almost double the action that Crabtree did on Sunday as he was targeted 13 times to Crabtree's seven.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Finds end zone in productive night versus Cowboys•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Bigger and stronger entering 2017 season•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Appears quite healthy•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to field Tuesday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...