Raiders' Amari Cooper: Shut down in loss to Dolphins
Cooper caught two of five targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Cooper saw plenty of attention from the opposition, prompting Derek Carr to look to the likes of Jordy Nelson, Jaylen Richard and Jared Cook instead. It was a frustrating effort for Cooper, who appeared to break out last week with 10 catches against the Broncos. The new offensive philosophy for the Raiders seems focused on spreading the ball around, as three different pass catchers have gone over 100 yards in as many weeks this season. Cooper should still be one of the team's most heavily-targeted players on a weekly basis, however, and he'll look to get back on track next week against the Browns.
