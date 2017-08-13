Raiders' Amari Cooper: Sidelined Saturday
Cooper (leg) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Coming as no surprise, Cooper will take a seat as he continues to work his way back from the leg injury that's hindered him the past couple of weeks. It's unlikely fellow wideout Michael Crabtree plays much either, so Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson should see some quality time with the first-team offense Saturday.
