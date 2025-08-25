Cooper is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

On the same day reports surfaced that Jakobi Meyers is seeking a trade, the Raiders move to bolster their wideout depth. Once Cooper is up to speed with the team's offense, he should have an immediate opportunity to make his mark in a pass-catching corps that otherwise features Meyers (for now, at least) and TE Brock Bowers. In six games with the Browns and eight with the Bills in 2024, the 31-year-old -- who the Raiders drafted fourth overall in 2015 -- combined to record a 44-547-4 line on 85 targets.