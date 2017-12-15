Raiders' Amari Cooper: Sitting out another practice
Cooper (ankle) isn't practicing Friday and appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Raiders will provide a formal update on Cooper's outlook for the Week 15 matchup after practice concludes, but given that the wideout has failed to take the field in any capacity this week, he'll likely miss his second game of the season. With Cooper presumably out of the mix, Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton may all be in line for expanded snaps at wide receiver, but Michael Crabtree should continue rank as quarterback Derek Carr's top target at the position.
