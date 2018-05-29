Raiders' Amari Cooper: Sitting out OTAs with hamstring injury
Cooper has not returned to OTAs since suffering a hamstring injury May 22, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
There's no indication at this point that Cooper's hamstring issue is serious, so it's quite possible the team is holding its star receiver out of OTAs to ensure his health for the beginning of training camp. Coming off a 48-catch campaign in 2017, Cooper figures to head the Raiders' receiving corps again, though the supporting cast has changed from Michael Crabtree to Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant.
