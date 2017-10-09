Raiders' Amari Cooper: Slump continues versus Ravens

Cooper caught one pass for eight yards on two targets during Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Ravens.

Cooper, who was limited earlier in the week with a minor knee injury, has accounted for just eight receptions and 56 receiving yards throughout the Raiders' past four games dating back to Week 2. The third-year wideout has caught just 39 percent of his targets during the 2017 season, and his fantasy value remains somewhat limited with EJ Manuel at the helm until Derek Carr (back) returns, which could be in Week 6 against the Chargers.