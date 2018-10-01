Raiders' Amari Cooper: Stars in overtime win over Browns
Cooper caught eight of 12 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Cooper led the team in catches and receiving yardage on the day while drawing double-digit targets for the second time this season. He also made his first trip to the end zone on an eight-yard pass play in the second quarter and made a nice catch to help set up the game-winning field goal in overtime. Cooper's production has varied widely from one week to another this season, but he remains the top option on the outside for the Raiders and will look to establish some consistency next Sunday against the Chargers.
