Raiders' Amari Cooper: Starts weeks with limited practice

Cooper (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Cooper's knee has kept him on the injury report all season, but it hasn't presented any threat to his game availability or stopped him from handling a full workload. He is nonetheless off to a disappointing start this season, and Sunday's game in Denver probably represents his toughest matchup of the year. Cooper could see even more volume than usual if Michael Crabtree (chest) is absent or limited.