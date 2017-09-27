Raiders' Amari Cooper: Starts weeks with limited practice
Cooper (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Cooper's knee has kept him on the injury report all season, but it hasn't presented any threat to his game availability or stopped him from handling a full workload. He is nonetheless off to a disappointing start this season, and Sunday's game in Denver probably represents his toughest matchup of the year. Cooper could see even more volume than usual if Michael Crabtree (chest) is absent or limited.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Non-factor against Redskins•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited to start week•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Outplayed by Crabtree•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...