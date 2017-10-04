Play

Raiders' Amari Cooper: Still dealing with knee issue

Cooper (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

The Raiders have managed Cooper's practice workload all season to help him recover from a minor knee issue. It's possible the injury has contributed to his disappointing stat lines to date, but the larger concern for Cooper in Week 5 is the presence of E.J. Manuel under center for Oakland against a tough Baltimore pass defense.

