Raiders' Amari Cooper: Still dealing with knee issue
Cooper (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
The Raiders have managed Cooper's practice workload all season to help him recover from a minor knee issue. It's possible the injury has contributed to his disappointing stat lines to date, but the larger concern for Cooper in Week 5 is the presence of E.J. Manuel under center for Oakland against a tough Baltimore pass defense.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Struggles in loss to Broncos•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Upgraded to full practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Starts weeks with limited practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Non-factor against Redskins•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited to start week•
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...