Raiders' Amari Cooper: Still in concussion protocol

Cooper, who is still tending to a left ankle injury, has not yet cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

On the plus side for the Raiders, fellow wideout Michael Crabtree is back from his suspension, but Cooper's progress will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. We'll update Cooper's status no later than Wednesday, when the Raiders submit their first Week 14 practice report.