Raiders' Amari Cooper: Struggles in loss to Broncos

Cooper caught two of his eight targets for nine yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Broncos.

Cooper drew plenty of attention from Denver's talented secondary, struggling to shake free on numerous occasions. He actually failed to connect a single time with Derek Carr (back) before he was knocked out by an injury. Despite the toughest of matchups in this one, Cooper has been quite ineffective since the opening week of the season, catching just seven passes for a combined 48 yards over the last three games. He has been a regular on the injury report due to a knee issue, so it's fair to question how much the injury is impeding his ability. Cooper will look to get back on track next week against a struggling Ravens team.