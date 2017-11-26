Raiders' Amari Cooper: Suffers concussion Sunday

Cooper was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a concussion.

Cooper will now turn his focus toward gaining medical clearance in advance of next weekend's game against the Giants. Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, the wideout caught one pass, which resulted in a nine-yard TD.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop