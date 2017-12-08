Raiders' Amari Cooper: Takes field for practice

Cooper (ankle) took the field for the start of Friday's practice, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Though a Friday morning report suggested he isn't expected to play this week, Cooper will at least give it a go in practice to see how much his ankle has improved. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Raiders release their final injury report for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Given that Cooper didn't practice the past two days, his best-case scenario is a 'questionable' tag and a game-time decision.