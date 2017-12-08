Raiders' Amari Cooper: Takes field for practice
Cooper (ankle) took the field for the start of Friday's practice, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Though a Friday morning report suggested he isn't expected to play this week, Cooper will at least give it a go in practice to see how much his ankle has improved. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Raiders release their final injury report for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Given that Cooper didn't practice the past two days, his best-case scenario is a 'questionable' tag and a game-time decision.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Misses another practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Clears protocol, still dealing with ankle issue•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Hopeful to play in Week 14•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Ruled out against Giants on Sunday•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...