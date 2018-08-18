Raiders' Amari Cooper: To rest Saturday

Cooper will not play in Saturday's exhibition game versus the Rams for rest purposes, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Cooper will get the day off along with several other starters. Head coach John Gruden does not want to give too much of their game plan away, as the Raiders will face the Rams once again in just 24 days in their regular season opener. Look for the Alabama product to see some snaps in next week's game against the Packers.