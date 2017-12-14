Raiders' Amari Cooper: Trending toward another absence
Cooper (ankle) won't practice Thursday and doesn't appear likely to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Cooper received clearance to suit up Week 14 against the Chiefs after logging just one limited practice, but since he aggravated the sprained left ankle early in that contest, the Raiders likely will need to see more from him during the current week of practice to sign off on him playing Sunday. It doesn't appear likely that he'll be a full participant in the team's final session of the week Friday, so the Raiders may already be preparing to proceed without the services of the starting wideout for the second time in three games. Cooper's absence would leave Michael Crabtree as the team's clear No. 1 receiver, with tight end Jared Cook (wrist) and depth wideouts Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton also potentially taking on increased roles in the passing attack.
