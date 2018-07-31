Raiders' Amari Cooper: Up to 225 pounds
Cooper reported to training camp at 225 pounds, NFL Network reports.
Cooper checked in at 211 pounds at the 2015 combine and has been listed around that same weight throughout his pro career. The implication is that he packed on muscle during the offseason, but it won't come as any surprise if he's back down to the 215-220 range by Week 1. The 6-foot-1 wideout is well positioned for a bounce-back season under new head coach Jon Gruden, who has a lengthy history of coaxing production out of his No. 1 receivers. Of course, Gruden has shown a strong preference for veteran wide receivers, so it's fair to wonder if Jordy Nelson might be a real threat to Cooper's target volume. The Raiders also want to feed WR Martavis Bryant and TE Jared Cook, not to mention a rushing attack that got an offseason boost from the additions of RB Doug Martin, FB Keith Smith and TE Derek Carrier. That being said, Gruden has made it clear he views Cooper as the focal point of the passing game.
