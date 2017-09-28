Raiders' Amari Cooper: Upgraded to full practice Thursday

Cooper (knee) participated fully in Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Even when Cooper was limited during the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, there wasn't much of an indication that he would be in jeopardy of missing the Week 4 matchup with the Broncos, and his full participation a day later further validates that sentiment. Cooper's availability could take on greater importance than usual Sunday, as fellow starting wideout Michael Crabtree (chest) was limited for the second straight day and looks to be a far dicier proposition for Week 4.