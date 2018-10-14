Raiders' Amari Cooper: Won't return Sunday

Cooper (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.

Cooper was held without a catch before sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first half of Sunday's tilt in London. His absence could allow for Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts to see additional targets from quarterback Derek Carr as the Raiders play from behind.

