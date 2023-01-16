Abdullah ended his 2022 campaign with just four total carries for 20 yards in 17 games, though he added 25 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown on 32 targets.

Abdullah never carved out more than a pass-down role while starter Josh Jacobs retained workhorse status out of the Raiders' backfield all season, but both players now head into unrestricted free agency in 2023. Abdullah also handled a fair share of special teams reps this season, returning 26 kickoffs for 543 yards.