Abdullah rushed for 16 yards on three carries and caught all three of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks. He also returned three kickoffs for 73 yards.

Abdullah found the end zone for the first time this season in Seattle, where he racked up 55 yards on six touches despite playing only 14 offensive snaps behind a monster performance from Josh Jacobs. The latter figures to remain the workhorse out of the Raiders' backfield Week 13 against the Chargers, but Abdullah has now caught at least three passes in three straight games.