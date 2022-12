Abdullah caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Saturday's 13-10 loss to the Steelers.

Abdullah failed to see a single rush in the contest while Josh Jacobs handled 16 total touches. The 29-year-old played just 10 of the Raiders' 53 offensive snaps in the contest as Jacobs continues to operate as a workhorse back. Barring an injury, Abdullah should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 17 matchup with the 49ers.