Abdullah (illness) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Abdullah appears to have picked up an illness after catching all four of his targets during Sunday's loss to the Colts. While the nature of this ailment is still unclear, he'll have two full days to overcome this ailment before Las Vegas' final injury report Friday. Abdullah has seen a sharp increase in his playing time on offense over the past four weeks, and he'll look to maintain a pass-catching role out of the backfield this Sunday against the Broncos.