Abdullah (hamstring) was limited on Monday's estimated practice report, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Abdullah played his typical workload in Sunday's game with the Chargers. With the Raiders playing Thursday against the Rams, any appearance on the injury report early in the week takes on more meaning. However, his limitation was just an estimate and his status in the days ahead will be worth monitoring.
