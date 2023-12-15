Abdullah rushed six times for 32 yards and caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Thursday's 63-21 win over the Chargers.

Abdullah tripled his previous season high in carries with six rushes while Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) was sidelined Thursday, but Zamir White logged 45 offensive snaps compared to Abdullah's 17. Nonetheless, Abdullah figures to continue providing relief on passing downs even if Jacobs is able to return Week 16 against the Chiefs.