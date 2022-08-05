Abdullah rushed twice for seven yards and a touchdown, secured both targets for 23 yards and returned one punt for 13 yards during the Raiders' 27-11 preseason win over the Jaguars in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Abdullah was the third running back into the game behind Josh Jacobs and rookie Zamir White, making his presence felt on an eight-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The versatile veteran also looked good on the receiving front and in his one return opportunity, and his ability to contribute on special teams could ultimately prove to be the tiebreaker if it comes down to him and Kenyan Drake for a roster spot. Abdullah's next opportunity to make his case for a roster spot comes in the Raiders' next preseason matchup on Sunday, Aug. 14 against the Vikings.