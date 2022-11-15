Abdullah caught all four of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts. He also returned three kickoffs for 86 yards.

Abdullah has racked up nine total catches throughout the Raiders' past three games, but workhorse Josh Jacobs caught six passes on eight targets of his own out of the backfield during Sunday's contest. Nonetheless, Abdullah remains well ahead of fellow backup Brandon Bolden for pass-down work behind Jacobs.