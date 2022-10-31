Abdullah caught four passes for 28 yards on five targets in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.
Abdullah has caught a total of six passes over the Raiders' past two contests, but three of his receptions came in the fourth quarter Sunday when the Saints had already built a 24-point lead. Fellow backup Brandon Bolden played just one offensive snap to Abdullah's 20, indicating the latter may have a firmer grasp on the pass-down role again Week 9 against the Jaguars.
